SHREWSBURY- Susan L. (Surrey) Waterman, 64, of Shrewsbury passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in the Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehab Center, Shrewsbury, MA.
Born June 3, 1955 in Middleboro, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Jeanne (Thompson) Surrey. Sue grew up on Bungay Lake in North Attleboro, MA. She attended North Attleboro schools and was a graduate of Fisher College.
Sue was a former resident of Attleboro and Pawtucket, RI and worked as a bartender before retiring due to ill health. She was a long-term resident of Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehab, where she formed close bonds with her caregivers.
Sue was a free spirit with a generous heart who loved music, animals and the New England Patriots. She enjoyed swimming, camping, cooking, dancing, beating people at cards, knitting and collecting elephant memorabilia.
Sue is survived by her sister Ellen Surrey and brother-in-law John Costa of Uxbridge, MA; her aunts Luella (Fenton) Thompson and Eileen (Jourdan) Thompson, and many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be omitted. Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, North Attleboro at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sue's memory to the Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center in Saco, ME at https://www.ferrybeach.org/giving.html or to a local animal shelter.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street; North Attleboro, MA.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 22, 2020.