Susan M. (DeSimone) Marchant 100, died peacefully, with family at her side, Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Pond Home in Wrentham, following an illness. She was the wife of the late James F. Marchant, who died in 1963.
Born September 29, 1919 in Boston, a daughter of the late Louis and Amelia (Fuccillo) DeSimone, she was a former resident of East Boston before moving to Wrentham over 50 years ago.
She was raised and educated in East Boston and was a lifelong mother and homemaker.
Susan was devoted to her family. She enjoyed dancing, spending the winters in Florida and entertaining family and friends on Lake Archer in Wrentham.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Wrentham and the Massachusetts American Legion Auxiliary.
Susan is survived by her children, Joseph L. Kurtzer and his wife Phyllis of Sharon, Jo-Ann McNaught and her husband Tom of Tewksbury and Mary Jackson and her husband Rod of Mansfield. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Marie Kurtzer of Dunwoody, Georgia.
Also surviving Susan are 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Ronald S. Kurtzer, grandmother of the late Michael & Ronald Kurtzer and sister of the late Joseph DeSimone, Romeo DeSimone and Evelyn Mulia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Friday Feb. 14th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 130 South St. Wrentham, at 10AM.
Interment will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery, Sharon.
Calling hours are Thursday Feb. 13th from 4-7PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory, may be sent to The Michael Kurtzer Charitable Foundation, Inc, 10 Fairbanks Drive, Wrentham MA 02093, a family foundation which donates to all the causes that were important to Susan.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020