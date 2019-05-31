Services William W. Tripp Funeral Home 1008 Newport Avenue Pawtucket , RI 02861 (401) 722-2140 For more information about Susan O'Donnell Susan M. O'Donnell

2019 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers North Attleboro – Susan M. (Demaris) O'Donnell, 59, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Kevin M. O'Donnell for thirty-three years. Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Roger E. and Barbara J. (Armington) Demaris.



Susan graduated from Mansfield High School, Class of 1977 and earned her degree in Graphic Design from Belleville Community College. She went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Gulf War in both Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. More recently, she was the proprietor of the Alternative Market, Studio 31 Yoga, where she was a devout yogini, Kundalini and Hatha yoga instructor. Susan was also co-founder of the North Attleboro Community Garden, and a Sunday School CCD pre-k teacher at St. Cecilia Church (St. John Paul II Parish) in Pawtucket for many years. In addition to involvement in her parish, Susan was a past-president of the North Attleboro Middle School Parent Teachers Organization and a past chairperson of two successful fundraiser auctions to benefit the St. Mary/Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro. Above all, Susan was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and dear friend to all whose lives she touched throughout her life. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.



Besides her loving husband, she leaves two daughters, Caitlin O'Donnell of North Attleboro, PO2 Mary McNiff and her husband, PO2 Michael McNiff, of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and currently serving in the U.S. Coast Guard; two sons, Liam O'Donnell and John O'Donnell both of North Attleboro; her beloved four-legged friends, Sophie, Lyla and Ella; a sister, Kathleen Clarke and her husband, Dr. John Clarke, MD, of Antioch, CA; two brothers, John Demaris of Newton, MA and Christopher Demaris of Randolph, MA and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister-in-law of John and Carol O'Donnell of Rehoboth, MA, Kathy and Tony Kluesener of Lancaster, KY, Robert and Deborah O'Donnell of North Attleboro, Eileen Molinario and her late husband, Paul, of North Attleboro and Patrick and Dina Marie O'Donnell of Hingham, MA.



Her funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church (St. John Paul II Parish), 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, North Attleboro. VISITATION will be Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the North Attleboro Community Garden, 33 North Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760 will be appreciated. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 31, 2019