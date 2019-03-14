Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Susan Marie (Bloomingdale) Smith

1951 - 2019

Susan Marie (Bloomingdale) Smith, 68, of Pawtucket, RI, formerly of Seekonk, MA,

passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. She

was the beloved wife of the late Paul D. Smith who passed away on November 8, 2008.

Born on January 13, 1951 in Saratoga Springs, NY, she was the daughter of the late

Albert H. Bloomingdale and the late Elaine S. (Dodd) Leach.

Susan worked for many years as a Program Organizer for Community Counseling of

Bristol County before retiring. She returned to live in Pawtucket in December 2018,

having resided in Seekonk, MA for the previous twelve years where she attended

Memorial Baptist Church.

Susan was a woman of remarkable faith, kindness, generosity and caring. She

volunteered countless hours to help those in need of a hand at the Food 'N Friends

Kitchens in Attleboro, MA, and at emergency shelters for the homeless and through

community awareness programs in North Attleboro, MA. She taught Sunday School for

twenty-five years at the Memorial Baptist Church, and enjoyed working around her home

and in the yard. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her beloved

grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the loving mother of Gerald M. Tucker III and his wife, Jacqueline (Anderson)

Tucker, of Attleboro, MA; Melissa D. McFrazier, CSM (Ret.) of Killeen, TX; and the late

Erica L. Dumont. She leaves her treasured grandchildren: Nichole Shaikh, Jeremy Mello,

and Patricia Tucker; great-grandchildren: Brady Kass, Cassidy Dumont, and Christopher

Shaikh; and great-great grandchildren. Susann was the sister of Andrea E. Corona; and

Lyndon A. Bloomingdale and his wife, Oksun, all of Port St. Lucie, FL. She leaves

several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, March

17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Avenue, Seekonk, MA .

Graveside Services will be privately held in Hillside Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Susan to the Memorial Baptist

Church Children's Ministries, 340 Central Avenue, Seekonk, MA 02771.

