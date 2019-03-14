|
|
Susan Marie (Bloomingdale) Smith, 68
Susan Marie (Bloomingdale) Smith, 68, of Pawtucket, RI, formerly of Seekonk, MA,
passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. She
was the beloved wife of the late Paul D. Smith who passed away on November 8, 2008.
Born on January 13, 1951 in Saratoga Springs, NY, she was the daughter of the late
Albert H. Bloomingdale and the late Elaine S. (Dodd) Leach.
Susan worked for many years as a Program Organizer for Community Counseling of
Bristol County before retiring. She returned to live in Pawtucket in December 2018,
having resided in Seekonk, MA for the previous twelve years where she attended
Memorial Baptist Church.
Susan was a woman of remarkable faith, kindness, generosity and caring. She
volunteered countless hours to help those in need of a hand at the Food 'N Friends
Kitchens in Attleboro, MA, and at emergency shelters for the homeless and through
community awareness programs in North Attleboro, MA. She taught Sunday School for
twenty-five years at the Memorial Baptist Church, and enjoyed working around her home
and in the yard. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her beloved
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was the loving mother of Gerald M. Tucker III and his wife, Jacqueline (Anderson)
Tucker, of Attleboro, MA; Melissa D. McFrazier, CSM (Ret.) of Killeen, TX; and the late
Erica L. Dumont. She leaves her treasured grandchildren: Nichole Shaikh, Jeremy Mello,
and Patricia Tucker; great-grandchildren: Brady Kass, Cassidy Dumont, and Christopher
Shaikh; and great-great grandchildren. Susann was the sister of Andrea E. Corona; and
Lyndon A. Bloomingdale and his wife, Oksun, all of Port St. Lucie, FL. She leaves
several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, March
17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Avenue, Seekonk, MA .
Graveside Services will be privately held in Hillside Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Susan to the Memorial Baptist
Church Children's Ministries, 340 Central Avenue, Seekonk, MA 02771.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please
visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161
Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019