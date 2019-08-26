|
PLAINVILLE Susanne A. Pappalardo, 79, of Plainville passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland.
She was born March 28, 1940 in Attleboro to the late Frank and Irene Tremblay. Sue grew up in Plainville and attended Plainville Schools, and was in the last graduating class of Plainville High School in 1957.
She was employed by the Foxboro Company for her entire career, retiring in 1999.
Sue was a life member of the Kappa Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority and she proudly held many of the chapter offices.
For many years Sue donated platelets at the Kraft Center at the Brigham & Womens Hospital. She was also an avid volunteer in the Plainville community.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Salvatore Pappalardo, Jr. and stepdaughter Alison Pappalardo. She was predeceased by her brother Peter Tremblay. In addition, Sue leaves behind sisters Joan Carey, Diane Aussant; brother James Tremblay, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO BOX 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
A memorial service will be held at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro on Wednesday, August 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
To sign an online guestbook for Sue, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2019