Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roberts and Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Roberts and Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA
Susanne Katherine (Foley) Mullen


1935 - 2019
Susanne Katherine (Foley) Mullen Notice
Susanne Katherine (Foley) Mullen, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice House in Providence, RI surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Alice (Boro) Foley.



Susanne was born in Deerfield on October 20, 1935, grew up in Montague, attended and graduated from Turners Falls High School, and earned her registered nurse certificate at Boston City Hospital. She was a long-time resident of Foxborough. She was a Registered nurse working for Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts Department of Correction at various locations, and NORCAP in Foxborough. She enjoyed spending time with friends and playing dominos and cribbage. She adored her pets. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.



Beloved mother of Christopher P. Mullen of Boston and Jonathan R. Mullen and his wife Kristin of Londonderry, NH. Loving grandmother of Alexandrea, Lauren, and Chelsea Mullen and great grandmother of Jordan and Madison Mullen. Sister of the late Major General Thomas Foley.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, September 19 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A memorial service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at the funeral home. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Susanne's memory may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
