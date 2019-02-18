Services Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0193 Susanne "Susie" (Roentgen) Luerken

Notice Condolences Flowers ATTLEBORO - Susanne (Roentgen) Luerken, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on February 15 at the Life Care Center of Attleboro. Susanne had resided in Attleboro since emigrating from Stolberg, Germany in 1954. Though her given name was Susanne, she was more likely known as Oma. Susie was a nurturing, exceptionally kind and loving person. She was an excellent soprano singer and serenaded her friends and family in both English and in German often. She sang as a member of the Lorelei chorus and also served as President at the German Dramatic Society in Pawtucket.

Also, Susie was known for her talents in gardening, baking, dancing, crochet, gingerbread house decorating, playing tennis and serving the church as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher for many years. Susie loved to travel, particularly on trips back 'home' to Germany or on cruises to her favorite spots like Aruba and Alaska.

Susie was born in Stolberg, Germany to the late Franz and Wilhelmina (Strasen) Roentgen. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Luerken. She is survived by her children, Walter Luerken of Seekonk, Monica (Luerken) Bourgette of Attleboro, Paul Luerken of DunDee, OR and Elizabeth Luerken of Rehoboth; grandchildren, Katie Ventola and Scott Bourgette of Attleboro, Kate and Stephanie Luerken of Dundee OR; great grandchildren, Natalie and Hannah Ventola; she was the sister of Franz Roentgen and his wife Rosel, the late Elizabeth (Roentgen) Zannier, the late Paul Roentgen and the late Katrina Roentgen as well as her brother-in- law, Rolf Zannier and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, February 19 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St. Attleboro, MA.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 20, at 10 am in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden St. Attleboro, MA.

Following the Mass, Susie will be laid to rest in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Susie may be made to the , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or directly at www.alz.org

