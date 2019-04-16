Suzanne (Anderson) Brown

1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Suzanne Anderson Brown, 72, of Callawassie Island, South Carolina, died April 7, after a long

illness.

Born Suzanne Carter Chinn in Yonkers, NY, on March 22, 1947, she later adopted her

stepfather's surname of Anderson. Suzanne grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut, and graduated from

Norwalk High School in 1965. After High School she attended and graduated from the University of

Connecticut in 1969 with degrees in mathematics and economics. She was an active member of Alpha

Delta Pi and remained in contact with her sorority sisters throughout her life.

After college she worked in Boston for United Brands in a cash management position. She was

recruited by the Bank of California in San Francisco as a vice-president in the 1970s and continued her

professional career in the Bay Area for 30 years working as Managing Director of Treasury Services for

Itel Corporation, Managing Partner with King & Associates, and Treasurer of Core-Mark International.

It was in the San Francisco Bay Area that she met and married C. David Brown in 1985.

Suzanne enjoyed skiing, tennis and golf. She was a Bridge Life Master. She was a member of

Meadow Club in the Bay Area and later a member of Brunswick Country Club in Maine. Her children

were her beloved Gordon Setters.

After leaving the Bay Area, she and her husband, David, lived for two years in Ireland while

enjoying summers at their home in Georgetown Island, Maine.

The couple moved to Callawassie Island in the low country of South Carolina in 2008. She is

survived by her husband, David.