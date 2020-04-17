|
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Suzanne Fuller, 70, of North Attleboro passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Alvin Fuller who passed away in 2015.
Born July 15, 1949 in Woonsocket, RI, she was a daughter of the late Alphonse and Simonne (Bergeron) Sylvestre.
Suzanne grew up in Woonsocket and was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and later took secretarial courses at Community College of Rhode Island. She also was certified in floral design.
Suzanne loved her family and her faith more than anything. She found a beautiful balance of both in her day-to-day life. When her children were young, she taught CCD in the local parish, and continued on to teach her grandchildren with in-home lessons.
She enjoyed the simple pleasures of spontaneous day trips with her children or siblings, family gatherings with her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly, dining out with friends and family and helping her loves ones in any way she could.
She is survived by her four children: Aric E. Fuller, Dawn E. Fisher, Angela M. Jennings and Kimberly A. Fuller;
Grandchildren: Jackson and Brady Fuller (Aric's children), Heidi and Hannah Fisher (Dawn's children), Eli and Ari Jennings (Angela's children), Ev and Rowen Goulette (Kimberly's stepchildren);
Siblings: Lorraine Bourassa, Raymond Sylvestre, Roger Sylvestre, Jacqueline Tondreau, and Jeanine Bonollo.
She was sister to the late Robert, Gerard and Lucille Sylvestre.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Suzanne's name to The American Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062 or at www.kidney.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To make online condolences for Mrs. Fuller, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020