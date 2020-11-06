Suzanne (Ebert) Larsen

Deceased's Obituary Suzanne (Ebert) Larsen12/29/1929 – 9/21/2020Sue Larsen died on September 21, 2020.She was the youngest daughter of Alyce (Bullock) and Ernest H. Ebert, born in Attleboro MA. Growing up in North Attleboro with her older sisters Meredith and Jeralyn, she learned to play piano and also loved to sing, as her sisters did. Sue joined a group called the Harmonettes in her late teens. She started her first job during her years at NAHS, working at the Attleboro Savings Bank. She married Richard N. Larsen, who predeceased her in 1997.In 1968 the family moved to Chatham MA. Sue worked at the Bass River Savings Bank, becoming executive secretary to the vice president. In the mid 1990s Sue went to work at the Chatham Town Offices where she was the assistant town accountant. After retiring she volunteered her time as the Treasurer for the Chatham Ecumenical Council for the Homeless (CECH) which she did for 7 years. She loved numbers, music, gardening, reading and writing. She played both organ and ukulele. She passed down her musical skills to her daughter Kris and her grandson Neal Larsen.Sue is survived by her daughter Kristine Larsen, her son Bradford Larsen, and her grandson Neal, all of California. She is also survived by her niece Bethanie (Clavette) Blount of Shelburne Falls MA. Sue has lifelong friends (June Beaulieu of No. Attleboro). If you remember my mom fondly and are able to, please make a donation to CECH in Chatham or the Harwich Food Pantry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store