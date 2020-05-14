ATTLEBORO – Suzanne McGowan, 75, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on April 17, 1945 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late James Greene and Susan (Collito) Greene Martin.
Suzanne was a lifelong resident of Attleboro and North Attleboro. She was a hairstylist in the Attleboro area for 57 years and later receiving an Associate's Degree in Business from Fisher College. She was the former owner and operator of Re-Arl Hair Fashions.
Suzanne was a member and contributor of the "Long Good Feel Better Program" a free, public service support program that helps people with cancer deal with the appearance side effects of cancer treatment. Suzanne enjoyed roller coasters, going to the beach, knitting and church prayer groups as a member of the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church.
She treasured time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Suzanne is survived by her children, James McGowan of Attleboro, Robert McGowan Jr. and wife Eduarda of Warwick, RI, Richard McGowan and wife Linda of Attleboro, Antoinette (Toni) McGowan Bojorguez and husband Michael of Pawtucket, RI and Michael McGowan and wife Sarah of Attleboro; best friend of 50 years, Judy Collito of Attleboro; her twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, whom she cherished dearly
She was the sister of the late Katherine McGuire, James Greene and Patricia Colpack and beloved grandmother of the late Matthew McGowan.
The family would like thank the staff of Miriam Hospital Cancer Center and the nurses at VNA of Attleboro for their care and compassion shown to Suzanne.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or directly at https://www.cancer.org/
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 14, 2020.