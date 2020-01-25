|
|
Teresa Mary Neill, passed away at Maples Nursing Home on January 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her daughter, Hilda, and her granddaughter, Kristin. She is survived and greatly loved by her grandson, Patrick (Danielle) Greenleaf, as well as her six great-grandchildren, Gage, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Erik, Joshua, and Audrey.
Teresa was born in Liverpool, England on July 24, 1932 to Michael and Mary Shields (Summers). She emigrated to the Foxborough area shortly after the war and the birth of her daughter and spent many years in the area. Teresa took great joy in teaching young children throughout her life, and worked to support the Head Start program in Massachusetts during its early years to provide educational and other support to preschool children of low-income families.
She spent several years in California, where she raised her two grandchildren, and ultimately returned to live in Wrentham. Teresa loved to spend time with friends, and enjoyed keeping her mind sharp by reading historical fiction and doing crosswords. Her kindness, patience, acerbic wit, and loving nature will be missed by all those lucky enough to have known her.
A Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham at 9am on Thursday, February 6th with interment to follow at the Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxborough.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to at www.stjude.org.
An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020