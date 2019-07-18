Terry Roy Stephens

1943 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Terry Roy Stephens, 76, passed away after a short illness on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Poplar Bluff, MO. He was the loving husband of Charlotte M. (Landuyt) Stephens, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.



Terry was born in Attleboro, MA, on February 4, 1943, and was the son of the late Roy Stephens and Veronica T. (Smith) Stephens and grew up in Plainville, MA.



He graduated from King Philip Regional Vocational High School in 1961. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Missouri and also on the island of Guam during the Vietnam War.



When he left the Air Force, he began his career as a tool maker with several companies in the St. Louis area and eventually started his own company, EDM Specialities. He was a member of the Poplar Bluff Masonic Lodge #209, the Moolah Shrine of St. Louis, MO, and the 3 River Shrine Club of Poplar Bluff, MO.



Terry enjoyed hunting and boating and treasured his time with his family. He loved spending winters at his Florida home and recently spending summers in Arkansas. He always had a passion for cars and enjoyed driving his 1932 Model A Ford and his restored classic 1992 Ford Mustang Convertible whenever he had the opportunity.



One of his favorite pastimes was to make ice cream treats for his family and friends at his own ice cream bar. He would say it brought back memories of his time serving ice cream and sodas at the Sayles Dairy Bar in North Attleboro, MA in the early 1960's.



Terry is survived, in addition to his wife Charlotte, by his children, Deborah A. Oglesby and her husband Jeff, Michael R. Stephens and his friend Lisa, Cynthia A. Bates and her husband David, and his former daughter-in-law Gail Stephens; by his grandchildren, Joe and Emily, Ashley, Jacob, Abigail, and Gabrielle, and great grandchildren, Austin, Carter, and Amelia. Terry was the brother of Janith L. (Stephens) Hancock and her husband Ross(MA) and Robert M. Stephens and his wife Joanne(MA). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Terry was a very caring and loving person and was always willing to help others when they were in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Terry will be buried at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL at a later date.