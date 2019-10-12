|
|
ATTLEBORO- Terry William Twombly, 65, passed away on October 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of Andrea J. (Guyot) Twombly, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
Terry was born in Portland, ME and was the son of the late Albion and Willine (Perkins) Twombly.
Terry was self-employed all his life and enjoyed three distinctly different careers, first as a mason contractor, then as a CAD designer, and finally as a Realtor, which he had been for 17 years. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Attleboro and served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for more than two decades. Terry also enjoyed beekeeping, was a member of the Norfolk County Beekeepers Association and a trusted mentor. Terry enjoyed traveling to Maine to visit family and friends. He was an avid gardener and a talented woodworker. Terry was a kindhearted and generous man who was always willing to lend a hand to others. He will be remembered fondly as an honest man with a tremendous sense of humor and integrity. He was hardworking, and a champion for others and their dreams. He will be deeply missed.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his beloved daughter, Jessica, of Pittsfield; siblings, Timothy Twombly and his wife Linda of Nashua, NH, Rebecca Rogers and her husband Raymond and Roxann Twombly all of Standish, ME; Kristin Brooks and her husband Steven of Colebrook, NH and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Brucewayne Twombly and Bonilyn Rand.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-8pm at First Baptist Church, 118 South Main Street, Attleboro.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1pm also at First Baptist Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's name to the First Baptist Church Attleboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Burial will be private.
To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or for church directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019