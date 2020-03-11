|
NORTON-Thelma Carolyn (Andrews) Spriggs, beloved mother of the Rev. Jamie Spriggs and sister to the Rev. Robert Andrews, died at home in Norton after a seventeen-year struggle with Alzheimer's.
Alumna of Pembroke College at Brown University, she earned her Masters of Education from Northeastern. She taught for the U.S. Army in Germany after WWII. She returned to the United States to teach math at Attleboro High School, where she met the love of her life, James Roger Spriggs, whom she married in 1956. Widowed in 1970, she raised their only daughter Jamie, to whom she passed her love of traveling, gardening, music and theatre.
She was stubborn and strong and brilliant and full of love and her passing leaves a hole that will never be filled. Requiescat in pace, Mom.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, 14 March at 11am at First Baptist Church, 118 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will follow in the Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth.
Arrangements entrusted to Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To sign the family register or for directions please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020