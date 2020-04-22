|
|
Theodore Edward Ted Messier
Theodore Edward Ted Messier, 89, of Foxboro, MA, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, MA. He was the beloved partner of Nancy L. DUva of Foxboro, with whom he resided. Born on October 27, 1930 in Quincy, MA. he was the son of the late Arthur L. Messier and the late Julia (Carl) Messier. Ted proudly and honorably served our country in both the United States Navy and the United States Army during the Korean War. He served for two years in the 92 nd Army Field Artillery. He then worked for many years as a seam welder for the former Engelhard Industries in Plainville, MA, before retiring. A resident of Foxboro for the past nineteen years, he previously lived in Attleboro, MA. Ted enjoyed the simple pleasures in life such as watching movies, smoking cigars, and working on crossword puzzles. He was an avid walker and a longtime member of Parents Without Partners. In addition to his partner, Nancy, he leaves his loving children: Annie M. Sirois and her husband, Robert Sirois, of Buzzards Bay, MA; Theodore Messier and his wife, Mary Frandsen, of Worcester, MA; and Timothy Messier and his wife Maryann Messier, of North Providence, RI. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ted was the brother of the late Claire Ouimette and leaves several nieces and nephews. He was the former husband of Elsie Cardoza of Buzzards Bay, MA. Private Graveside Services will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held a a later date and time to be announced.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020