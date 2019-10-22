|
|
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Theresa A. Berg, 92.
It is a wonderful thing to remember someone who left this world having made an indelible impact on so many people. Theresa (Achin) Berg, formerly of North Attleboro, not only defined this with her quiet demeanor and kind heart, but she graced this world long enough to pass on her wisdom and selfless nature.
She was the beloved wife of the late Harold C. Berg.
Born on May 12, 1927 in North Attleboro she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Imelda (Chabot) Achin.
Theresa graduated from North Attleboro High School and lived in North Attleboro almost all of her life. She also resided at Christopher Heights and on her own for many years.
Her past employments included local jewelry manufactures, Texas Instruments and Macy's.
Theresa was an avid bowler and an avid reader, often reading 2 or 3 books at a time. She also was a member of the Daughters of Isabella.
She is survived by five loving children: James Berg and wife JoAnne of Harwich, MA., Michele Cornetta and husband Michael of North Attleboro, Diane Closson and husband Thomas of Hampstead, MD., Andrea Brennan and husband David of West Springfield, MA., and Jason Berg and his wife Kristen of Attleboro. Fourteen cherished grandchildren: Jamie McNamee and husband Jason, Kate Cadoret and husband Steve, Patrick Berg, Kyle Cornetta and fiancée Megan, Krystle Cornetta, Derek Cornetta and wife Molly, Sarah Hatfield and husband Tom, Emily Closson, Hannah Closson and fiancée Mike Miller, Andrew Brennan, Chelsea Brennan, Madison Cameron and husband Kyle, Jenna Berg and Holly Berg. 9 adored great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Steven Berg (1958), her two sisters, four brothers and her daughter in law Carmie.
Although she leaves five children, fourteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three siblings, her most cherished love was for her husband of 46 years, Harold. Losing him unexpectedly was a blow, yet she persevered, living another 23 years on her own and very independently until just recently.
She was a warm and loving person to all who met her.
Just as she lived her life, quietly and with grace, she died peacefully surrounded by her loving children.
Visiting hours for Theresa will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019 from 5-8pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. A funeral will begin from the funeral home on Friday October 25, 2019 at 9am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, at 10am, 58 Church, St. North Attleboro. Burial will immediately follow at St. John's Cemetery, West St., Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, Theresa asks that we all perform acts of kindness. This is the way she lived her life. Let us all honor that in her memory.
To sign an online guestbook for Theresa, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019