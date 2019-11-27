|
Theresa Irene (Gagnon) Greco, 88, of North Attleboro, passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Guido Greco.
Born in North Attleboro on July 23, 1931, she was the loving daughter of the late Louis and Ernestine Gagnon.
Theresa retired as secretary of St. Marys Sacred Heart School in 2003 after dedicating 15 years to the school. She was previously employed at C. Ray Randall where she met her husband Guido.
Theresa spent her life making sure her children and grandchildren were loved and taken care of and will
be remembered for her quick wit, loving personality, smile and sarcastic comebacks.
She was the most amazing mother to Lynne and David Soucy, Deborah and Scott Mercier and Jacqueline
and Jeffrey Hillman, all of Attleboro and Gary and Hannah Greco of Verona, New Jersey.
Theresa treasured her time spent with her 8 grandchildren, Alexandra, Joseph and Ella Soucy, Janie and
Olivia Hillman, Karley Mercier and Rhys and Carys Greco and will forever remain in their hearts.
Theresa was the loving aunt of Patricia and Christopher Silva of Cumberland, Timothy and Deborah
Gagnon of Attleboro. The Great Aunt to Rachel and Kevin Silva, Kaleigh Gagnon and Brianna and Bryan
Fox and Great-Great Aunt to Harper Fox.
Theresa was predeceased by her brother and sisterin-law, Louis and Virginia Gagnon.
Her funeral, to which Relatives and Friends are most kindly invited, will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9 AM from the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Marks Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls.
Interment will be at St. Marys Cemetery in Attleboro Falls, where Theresa will be laid to rest with her late husband.
Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4-7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Theresas memory to InSight, 43 Jefferson Blvd. Warwick, RI 02888, ATTN: Chris Butler, For: Summer Mobility Program.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019