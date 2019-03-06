Services R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc 135 South St Wrentham , MA 02093 (508) 384-3133 Theresa I. Briere

1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Theresa I. Briere, 90, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on March 2, 2019 in St. Camillus Health Center, Northbridge. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul A. Briere.







Born in Wrentham on March 27, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Marcel and Irene (Rattie) Lustenberger. Theresa was educated in Wrentham schools and was a lifelong Wrentham resident. She worked at the B. Cohen Company in Woonsocket, which she fondly remembered as the place she met her husband Paul. She later worked at Plainville Stock Company and as a home health aide, but her primary job was homemaker, raising and spending time with her family which brought her such great joy. She liked to go deep sea fishing with her husband and also enjoyed gardening and tending to her rose bushes. She canned and preserved the products of her garden. Her family loved her homemade potato chips and biscuits. At St. Camillus Health Center she enjoyed playing BINGO with other residents and attending Mass.







Theresa is survived by her children; Linda Wildes and her husband Arthur of Blackstone, Donna Callahan and her husband Donald of Franklin, Shari Lanagan and her husband Stanley of Wrentham, Lori Wynant of Webster, and Heidi Briere of Whitinsville, 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.







She was predeceased by her daughter Joyce A. Turcotte of Florida and sister Doris Cavanaugh of Cumberland, RI.







Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, March 8th from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9th at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will be private.







In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St. Camillus Health Center Van Fund, 447 Hill Street, Northbridge, MA 01534.







Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019