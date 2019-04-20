Services Russell & Pica Funeral Home 165 Belmont St Brockton , MA 02301 (508) 586-0254 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Russell & Pica Funeral Home 165 Belmont St Brockton , MA 02301 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Russell & Pica Funeral Home 165 Belmont St Brockton , MA 02301 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Edith Stein/ St. Edward Parish 71 East Main St Brockton , MA View Map Theresa Janet (Oriola) Burke

Theresa Janet (Oriola) Burke

1933 - 2019

Theresa Janet (Oriola) Burke, 85, of Brockton, died April 16, 2019, just ten days short of her 86th birthday. She was the wife of the late John A. Burke, whom she married July 5, 1958, and who died in 2013.



Born in Quincy, MA on April 26, 1933, she was the middle child and only daughter of the late Ventura and Lena T. (Firmani Gabriele) Oriola, who were "Quincy Oriolas." She attended Quincy schools and graduated from Quincy High in 1950. She worked for Consolidated Elevator in Boston as executive secretary until the summer of 1959.



In 1957, mutual friends introduced John and Theresa, and they married the following year. They bought a home in North Quincy, then had a house built in the Campello section of Brockton, where they raised their five children. Theresa was the best cook who loved making the food she was raised on and never sent anyone home hungry. She was a beautiful woman without vanity and had the most striking eyes. Theresa was an efficient time manager who would drive a carful of kids (hers and their friends) on summer adventures on Tuesdays; and a loving mother, wife, and friend. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, traveling (especially to Florida every winter), and being with friends and family.



She was a communicant of St. Margaret's Church until its closing and assisted after Sunday Mass counting the weekend take. She was the Treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 4 in Brockton for 15 years and was a poll worker for the City of Brockton until her health declined. Theresa and John looked forward to enjoying their life in their senior years; due to her onset of Alzheimer's Disease, they never got to fully enjoy the time they had. Alzheimer's Disease is a terrible thing, and it took her parents, her brothers and Theresa away from their loved ones much too soon. Memorial gifts may be made to: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or through their website at www.alz.org, click the button saying "Yes, this is an honor or memorial gift."

She leaves her five children and their spouses Louise (and Robert) Cote of North Attleborough; Annmarie Carlozzi of Brockton; Thomas (and Carol) Burke Sr. of Brockton; John (and Tammy) Burke of Bridgewater; and Donald (and Gina) Burke of Taunton. She also leaves nine grandchildren: Thomas Burke Jr., Andrew Carlozzi; Daniel, Steven, Courtney, Ashley, Noah, Riley, and Jordan Burke; three great-grandchildren: Bella, Aaliyah and Colton; her uncle and aunt Frank and Gail Gabriele, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law Michael & Rita (Reardon) Oriola and Anthony & Barbara (Doherty) Oriola, late of Quincy, and her son-in-law Roderick A. Carlozzi, Jr.



Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton on Wednesday at 9:30 AM thence to St. Edith Stein/ St. Edward Parish, 71 East Main St., Brockton where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 245 North Main St., Randolph. Calling hours Tuesday 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019