It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Therese "Teri" (Milton) Weir of Plainville, MA on Thursday Sept 3, 2020, at the age of 54 after a courageous 10-year battle with Breast Cancer. Her peace is our comfort.
She is survived by her husband and best friend Gordon, her sons Sam and Grady, and her mother Margaret Melnick. She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas Milton and wife Mary of Walpole, Michelle Daszkiewicz and husband Tom Warren of Norfolk, and Jill Muller and husband Kevin of Medway. She was the loving aunt to Dylan Daszkiewicz, Rylee (Daszkiewicz) Johnson, Jordyn Cavicchi and Delia and Maya Muller. She was predeceased by her father, Arthur Milton.
Teri will be sadly missed by her fur friends, Otis, Doug, Punch and Reno.
She was strong, courageous, inspirational, and fun loving and a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. Even through the worst of times she never complained and always had a smile on her face. During her battle she never gave up and she did everything possible to live her life to the fullest. She went on many getaways with family and friends, attended concerts, spent days at the beach and enjoyed taking her dogs for walks through the woods. She even had the willpower to finish a 40-mile breast cancer walk despite having a large tumor in her leg. Her determination to persevere should be an inspiration for all.
Born and raised in Needham, MA, she and her husband settled in Plainville MA to raise their family. She worked for many years at Kobren Insight Group before changing careers paths in the midst of her fight and returned to school to obtain a medical assistant certification. She most recently worked at Sturdy Medical Center/OBGYN in Plainville, a job she loved, especially the people she worked with.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to benefit Teri's children, at www. venmo.com/Sam-Grady-Weir
or mail checks payable to Gordon Weir to 17 Rhodes St, Plainville, MA 02762.
The family would like to welcome you to pay your respects at 11 Sharon Ave, Norfolk, MA on Saturday September 12, 2020. There will be entrance and exits signs leading to the backyard and we request that you conform to social distancing protocols mandated by the state and please wear a mask at all times.
Due to gathering limitations we are requesting that you try to attend during the set time schedule the family has provided below:
Plainville friends and any work associates of the family from 1:00 – 2:30pm
Needham friends and all other acquaintances from 3:00 – 4:30pm
Family at 5:00 pm.
Please respectfully offer your condolences and then exit the yard in order to comply with the gathering regulations implemented by the state.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.