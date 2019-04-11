Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Service 11:00 AM National Cemetery Bourne , MA View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Maritime Academy (Beach moor Location) 101 Academy Drive Buzzard's Bay , MA View Map Thomas Cahill

Notice Condolences Flowers Our Father who art in heaven (if anyone is, it is this man)



No short blurb can summarize who he was, how incredibly much we loved and admired him or how well he lived his one precious life. He was selfless, he was kind, he relished life and taught us that there is nothing more important than family.







Always up for an adventure, he gave us all a love for experiences over things. He taught us to measure our success not by our material wealth, but by kindness extended to others. A true citizen of the world he traveled to over 47 countries from Egypt to Japan, immersing himself in other cultures.







He was humble and generous. He was a hiker, a camper, and a runner. His Appalachian trail name was "Daddy Long Legs". Our father was a poet, a historian, and a man who captivated us all with his storytelling and wit. His engagement with his grandkids was immeasurable and a love that gave him infinite joy. In the words of his grandson, "he was a badass Grampy!".







Our father was an Intrepid Sailor and an anchor who shielded us from the storm. He was a manor boy, a Razor driver, a Patriot and the Tony to our mother's Maria.







He was Major Tom (who really made the Grade), He was Desert Pete who primed the pump. He was a friend to man on the side of the road. He was a best friend to all of us.







Though we each spent so much quality time with him, for which we are incredibly grateful, no amount of time could have ever been enough.







May we all live by his example.







He lived in Roslindale for a time and grew up in the manor section of Dedham, MA He had homes in Norton MA, Eastham, MA and Asheville North Carolina. He was a lover of the mountains and the ocean.



He graduated from Cathedral High School in Boston in 1965 and earned a business degree from Fisher Jr. College.



He proudly served in the US Navy in the Vietnam War on the USS Intrepid air craft carrier from 1966-1970 as a Machinist Mate 2. After retirement, He was involved in the restoration and installation of the USS Intrepid as a museum in NYC. His was joined by his family for each Intrepid celebration in New York. He also assisted the Tin Can Soldiers in the efforts to maintain the USS Salem in Quincy. Following his service, he joined Cambridge Electric on the Charles River as a Watch Engineer. He was a valued employee for 30 years and had many positions from auxiliary Tender, Fireman and Water Tender.







He is survived by his loving wife, Flor M. Cahill of Eastham Massachusetts, by his loving kids Thomas J. Cahill the third of North Attleboro, his wife Sherri. Brenda Cahill Trapani of Wrentham and her husband Paul. Joanna Cahill of Asheville North Carolina and her fiancé Patrick Lovett. His adoring grandchildren Nichole Trapani, Diego Trapani, Jazlin Cahill, Tomas Bentley, and Korrina Bentley. He also leaves behind his beloved childhood friends "The Manor Boys", Mike and Faye Walonis, Jack and Phyllis King, Dick and Carole Lyons- and is reunited in death with Danny Regan. He will be missed by his loyal grand dogs PJ, Ty and Paddy, Acadia, Camper and Little William. Let's not forget his grand daughters dear lizard "Chewy". We know Dad is also now in the company of his faithful dog "Ozzy", who greeted him in heaven. He is also survived by his three siblings Martin Cahill, Kevin Cahill, and Mary Canniff.







All are invited to Military Honors that will be bestowed at the National Cemetery Bourne, MA on the morning of June 8th at 11am. There will be a Celebration of his life immediately following at Mass Maritime Academy (Beach moor Location) at 101 Academy Drive Buzzard's Bay. We ask that all family and friends join us at this time to share your happy memories. If you have any questions about the Celebration of Life please email Brenda Trapani at [email protected] or Joanna Cahill at [email protected] Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices