

In Attleboro, July 7, 2019, Thomas Guglielmo Jr., passed away in Sturdy Memorial Hospital following a brief illness at the age of 88. Thomas was the husband of the late Eugenie (Dufour) Guglielmo. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Thomas & Rose (Papazoni) Guglielmo. He was a resident of Rehoboth for the past 61 years and a formerly of Taunton. Thomas was employed as a supervisor at the former Texas Instruments Company in Attleboro for 39 years. He served his country honorably during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. Thomas enjoyed traveling, sports, caring for his beloved grandchildren and smoking a good cigar. He is survived by his three children, Michael Guglielmo and wife Joanne of Austin, PA, Paul Guglielmo of Rehoboth, Luanne Guglielmo of Rehoboth and the late Thomas Guglielmo. He also leaves his grandchildren, Paul Guglielmo Jr. of Rehoboth and Melissa and Lauren Guglielmo of PA. Thomas was the brother of the late Henry Guglielmo, Thersa Cassulo and Dorothy McGann. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, July 12th from 9:00-10:00am Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Taunton at 10:30am. Burial will be in Steven's Corner Cemetery in Rehoboth. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions Published in Sun Chronicle on July 10, 2019