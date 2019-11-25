Home

Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
770 Salem Street
Malden, MA
View Map

Thomas Hines

Thomas Hines Notice
Thomas F. Hines passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years old.
Thomas was a longtime resident of Malden and a United States Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a locksmith at Harvard University in Cambridge for 35 years and was a longtime coach for Malden Little League Baseball. Thomas was known as everybody's Papa.
Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Anna T. (Fitzgerald) Hines. He was the son of the late John and Mary (Gavin) Hines. Thomas was the loving father of Thomas F. Hines Jr. and his wife Susan of North Attleboro, Maureen Hines Simopoulos of Malden, Kevin Hines of Hudson, NH and his dear friend Darleen Koetsch, and Kathleen M. Hines of Malden. He was the dear brother of Margaret O'Connor, Francis Hines, Daniel Hines and his wife Lynda, Nancy Manning and her husband William, and the late Edward, Mary, John, James, and Joseph Hines. Thomas was the cherished grandfather of James M. and Brian P. Donahue, Shaun T. and Erin E. Hines, and Kristina M. and Julie A. Simopoulos. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main Street, Malden on Wednesday November 27th at 8:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Joseph's Church, 770 Salem Street, Malden at 9:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden.
In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's memory may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or https://lovetotherescue.org
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019
