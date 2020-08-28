1/1
Thomas J. King
Thomas J. King passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 85 at Garden Place Senior Care in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Tom was born in Brooklyn, NY, where he lived the majority of his life, to parents John and Hannah King. The youngest of 3, he is predeceased by his brother John and sister Marie (Roth). After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1956, he met and married the love of his life Patricia (O'Connor) in 1958. Together they raised their 3 children, Erin Henrici (husband Mark), Kathleen Pignato (husband Joe), and Thomas Patrick. Patricia predeceased him in 1980 but he carried on being a loving father and adored "Papa King" to grandchildren: Joseph, Sean, John, Hannah, and Carol.

Tom worked 40 years for Merrill Lynch, retiring as a Vice President. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus where he became a Grand Knight. He loved life and had an adventurous streak taking up downhill skiing in his 30's after having knee surgery due to a tobogganing mishap and taking a tandem skydive jump in his 70's! His enthusiasm for life, sense of humor and generous heart will be missed by all who knew him. No doubt his beloved Patricia is waiting to greet him with a vodka gimlet "light on the lime juice".

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing/wake. The funeral and burial will be for immediate family members only. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The Parkinson's Foundation and/or The Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2020.
August 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to Kathy and family. I have such fond memories of your Dad at St. Mary’s cross country meets. He had such a great wit and charm.
Mary Kate Birch
Friend
August 27, 2020
Sending much love, prayers, and hugs to you during this sad time. Think of your Dad's smile, twinkle in his eyes, and mischievous character, and hoping you can smile through the tears!
Susan Ekelund
Friend
August 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers and deepest sympathies.
Chris Weimar
Friend
