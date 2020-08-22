Thomas J. McGowan, III, age 62, passed away peacefully at his home in N. Attleboro on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Tom was born on June 8, 1958 in Boston. He retired after a lengthy career in sales at MCS. He was also employed most recently as a truck driver for Prime, Inc. He was a member of the Foxborough Board of Health and was a member of the Foxborough Knights of Columbus. He also spent many years coaching Foxborough youth sports.
Tom most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted son, companion, father and grandfather.
Devoted son of Mary (Crawford) McGowan of Foxborough and the late Thomas J. McGowan. Loving father of Thomas J. McGowan, IV and his wife Melissa of Salem, NH, Jeffrey McGowan and his wife Elizabeth of Pawtucket, RI, Michael McGowan of N. Attleboro and Emily McGowan of Newton. Grandfather of Reese McGowan. Dear companion of Anne Ross of N. Attleboro. Brother of Cathy McGowan of Mansfield, Patrick "Rusty" McGowan of N. Attleboro and Mary Bruno of Mansfield. Also survived by his former wife Janet McGowan, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 24 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 AM St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Plainville Cemetery, Plainville. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035.