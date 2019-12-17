|
Thomas J. Mikulis, age 77, of Norton, formerly of Plainville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Doris A. (Begnoche) Mikulis.
Born in Attleboro, MA on February 21, 1942, he was a loving son of the late Thomas J. and Mildred (Carley) Mikulis.
Tom grew up in North Attleboro and was a 1959 graduate of Monsignor Coyle High School in Taunton. He furthered his studies, graduating from the United States Naval Academy and proudly served his country as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
A resident of Norton for the past seventeen years, Mr. Mikulis had formerly resided and Plainville, and prior to retiring had worked as a manager for National Grid, a career that spanned thirty-eight years beginning when the company operated under the name of New England Power.
Tom was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton and while living in Plainville was an active parishioner of Saint Martha's Church. He loved spending time with his family and the pets that adorned his family's homes throughout the years. He also enjoyed his hobbies of woodworking, painting and crossword puzzles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Kellie A. Eykel of Norton and Christopher T. Mikulis and his wife Denise of Hopkinton. He was the cherished grandfather of Evan, Tyler, Sean, Michaela, Ryan and Tiffany and the dear brother of the late Meredith Lindung, Peter Mikulis and Paul Mikulis.
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Friday, December 20th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21st at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power St, Norton. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of services and burial will take place privately at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in North Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St. #2601, Boston, MA 02108.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019