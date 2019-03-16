Thomas Peter Maduskuie, Sr., 86, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on March 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Ann (Stravinski) Maduskuie, with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage.



Born in Norwood on September 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Peter T. and Esther Maduskuie. Thomas was a graduate of Norwood High School Class of 1951, and of electrical trade school. He worked as an electrician for many years until retirement and was a longtime member of IBEW 103. Thomas was also a member of Wrentham Fire Dept as well as the Fire Alarm Superintendent for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, and square dancing with Shirley in earlier days.



In addition to his wife Shirley, Thomas is survived by five children, Thomas P. Maduskuie, Jr. of FL, Edward S. Maduskuie of NH, Patricia A. Downing of MA, Nancy E. Maduskuie of MA and Robert A. Maduskuie of MA. Also survived by ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.



He was the brother of the late Dorothy Perednia.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19th at 9 AM in St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery, Wrentham.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Pioneer Engine Company, 99 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093 or , stjude.org.



