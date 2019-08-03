|
Thomas V. Lavery, age 77, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Diane D. (Guevin) Lavery, to whom he was wed on September 10, 1971.
Born in Winthrop, MA on April 26, 1942, he was a loving son of the late Thomas V., Sr. and Lorraine A. (Schwartz) Lavery.
Tom grew up in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. For six years, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army National Guard.
A resident of Mansfield for the past forty-two years, Tom worked a career that spanned forty years with Verizon. He started when the Company operated under the name of New England Telephone and retired with the position of a Toll Assignor.
Mr. Lavery's life was centered around his loving and adoring family and he especially enjoyed being involved in his grandchildren's activities. They were truly the essence of his heart.
Tom was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield. He was an avid sports fan and along with his beloved wife Diane, enjoyed traveling.
In addition to his wife of nearly forty-eight years, he is survived by his devoted children: Janice K. Lavery-Heayden and her husband Kevin of Norton, Brian D. Lavery and his wife Kristin of Sandwich and Sean T. Lavery and his wife Annamarie of Los Angeles, CA. he was the cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Brendan, Michaela, Olivia, Brenna and Jack. He was the dear brother of William Lavery and his wife Elizabeth of Weymouth, Paul Lavery and his wife Janet of Revere and John Lavery and his wife Roberta of Melrose. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 5th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, Tom's family has requested that donations in his memory be made by visiting www.chasa.org
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019