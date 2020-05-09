ATTLEBORO - Thursa W. (Bilsborough) Jodoin
Born December 18, 1937, Thursa passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Attleboro
Healthcare Nursing Facility. She was the daughter of the late John R. Bilsborough and
Audrey M. (Webb) Bilsborough.
Thursa's loving heart, sense of humor and quick wit brought smiles and laughter
to everyone around her. She loved and lived every day for her children, grand-children
and friends. Always there to listen and giving the best advice straight from her heart.
Never one to let you leave her home without a bite to eat, cup of coffee, great
conversation and a small gift for you to take home. Many "I love you's" along with hugs
and kisses were handed out to all before leaving her home.
Thursa loved her vacations and day trips to Cape Cod and West Island in Fairhaven,
Ma. Always excited to join her family on camping trips to New Hampshire and Maine.
Thursa enjoyed many hobbies. Crocheting, jewelry design, writing poetry, drawing,
painting and collecting. Usually with her cat "Tabitha" curled up on her lap.
Thursa was a resident of North Attleboro. She attended St. Mary's School. Graduated
from the former Dominican Academy High School in Plainville, Ma.
And graduated with a degree from Bryant College (Bryant University). She worked for
the North Attleboro Police Station, N.A. Dept. of Public Works, Datel Mfg, and later at
her sons business , Jim's Auto Services &Towing in Mansfield.
Thursa leaves her daughter Lisa M. Dillon of No. Attleboro, her son Henry J. Jodoin and
wife Tammy from Rehoboth. Also, preceded in passing and welcomed Mom into
heaven, her son James E. Jodoin of Mansfield who passed in August 2019. Her eight
loving grandchildren: Jillian (Dillon)Sam, Linsie Dillon, Erica Deforest,
Tiffany(Jodoin)Blais, Christopher Jodoin, Cortney Jodoin, Correna Jodoin and Leah
(Jodoin) Davis. Also, eight beautiful Great-Grandchildren with another great-grandson
due this July.
A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North
Attleboro. To give online condolences to Thursa's family, please visit www.sperry-
mchoul.com .
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you help, volunteer or remember those who are
suffering from Alzheimer's and their families.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 9, 2020.