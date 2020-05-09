ATTLEBORO - Thursa W. (Bilsborough) JodoinBorn December 18, 1937, Thursa passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at AttleboroHealthcare Nursing Facility. She was the daughter of the late John R. Bilsborough andAudrey M. (Webb) Bilsborough.Thursa's loving heart, sense of humor and quick wit brought smiles and laughterto everyone around her. She loved and lived every day for her children, grand-childrenand friends. Always there to listen and giving the best advice straight from her heart.Never one to let you leave her home without a bite to eat, cup of coffee, greatconversation and a small gift for you to take home. Many "I love you's" along with hugsand kisses were handed out to all before leaving her home.Thursa loved her vacations and day trips to Cape Cod and West Island in Fairhaven,Ma. Always excited to join her family on camping trips to New Hampshire and Maine.Thursa enjoyed many hobbies. Crocheting, jewelry design, writing poetry, drawing,painting and collecting. Usually with her cat "Tabitha" curled up on her lap.Thursa was a resident of North Attleboro. She attended St. Mary's School. Graduatedfrom the former Dominican Academy High School in Plainville, Ma.And graduated with a degree from Bryant College (Bryant University). She worked forthe North Attleboro Police Station, N.A. Dept. of Public Works, Datel Mfg, and later ather sons business , Jim's Auto Services &Towing in Mansfield.Thursa leaves her daughter Lisa M. Dillon of No. Attleboro, her son Henry J. Jodoin andwife Tammy from Rehoboth. Also, preceded in passing and welcomed Mom intoheaven, her son James E. Jodoin of Mansfield who passed in August 2019. Her eightloving grandchildren: Jillian (Dillon)Sam, Linsie Dillon, Erica Deforest,Tiffany(Jodoin)Blais, Christopher Jodoin, Cortney Jodoin, Correna Jodoin and Leah(Jodoin) Davis. Also, eight beautiful Great-Grandchildren with another great-grandsondue this July.A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Burial will be private.Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, NorthAttleboro. To give online condolences to Thursa's family, please visit www.sperry-In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you help, volunteer or remember those who aresuffering from Alzheimer's and their families.