|
|
North Attleboro – Timothy F. "Tippy" Coyle, 77, of South Washington Street, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Cindy (O'Leary) Coyle to whom he's been married to for 54 years.
Born in Attleboro on September 22, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Kathleen (Spillane) Coyle.
Tippy was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and attended North Attleboro High School. He had a special place in his heart for animals and donated many animals to the WWI Park zoo. He has been very involved with the town of North Attleboro throughout his life. He was the chief mechanic for the North Attleboro DPW for many years. He was the Game Warden and was a Park Commissioner for the North Attleboro Park and Rec. Department. Tippy was a member of the North Attleboro Fire Department as a call firefighter for over 30 years. He was also a lifelong member of the North Attleboro Elks Lodge # 1011.
Tippy was an avid sports fan. His favorite team was the Boston Red Sox, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Cindy, Tippy is survived by his sons: Timothy Coyle, Jr. of North Attleboro; and Sean Coyle and his wife Karen of North Attleboro; Scott Leary and his wife Lisa of Plainville; Helen Johnson of Attleboro who he thought of as a daughter; his grandchildren: Shaelin Coyle, Ryan Coyle, Drew Coyle, C.J. Leary, Kayla Leary, Kelsey Coyle, Chloe Lynch, Jack Coyle, and Ryan Zaborski; his great-grandchildren: Jaymie and Brayden; his siblings: Jack Coyle and his wife Anita of North Attleboro; Brian Coyle and his wife Lee of North Attleboro, Mike Coyle and his wife Sandy of North Attleboro and Anne Johnson and her husband Robert of Narragansett, RI.
He was the father of the late James Coyle who passed away in 2011.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Tippy on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, North Attleboro.
Visiting hours for Tippy will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tippy's name may be made to the North Attleboro Park and Rec. Dept., 43 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
To sign and online guestbook for Tippy, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019