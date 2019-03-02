Home

Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3857

Timothy J. Rockett


1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Timothy J. Rockett Notice
Timothy J Rockett, 73, of Bloomfield Township, Crawford County, PA, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2019. He was the husband of Lucy (Rollinger) Rockett.

Born on February 20, 1946 in North Attleborough, MA, he was the son of the late Edward A Rockett and the late Jeannette L (Roy) Rockett.

Tim recently retired after 25 years with First Student school bus services, driving #65 transporting special needs children for Millcreek Township, PA. Before moving to PA, he owned TJ's Subs in North Attleborough.

In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by his children: Timothy Jr, Todd (Amy), Michael (Tonee), and Stephanie. And also his grandchildren Alicia, Samantha, Sarah, and Daniel.

Tim leaves a sister, Shirley H Semple in NC and is preceded in death by his siblings Edward T Rockett, Jeannette A Morgan, William R Rockett, Catherine I Landry, and Robert J Rockett.

Funeral services will be private.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019
