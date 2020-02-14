|
Timothy L. Begley, 53, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Micah E. (Albertini) Begley, to whom he was married for 11 years.
Born in Springfield, MA, on August 17, 1966, he was the son of the late Jean (Perry) Begley formally of Attleboro, MA and the late Michael Begley of Springfield, MA. He was raised in Rowley, MA before residing in Attleboro.
He was a graduate of Essex Agricultural High School in Thornton, MA class of 1985.
Timmy, enjoyed doing landscape, working several years on Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. He also worked at Shaws in North Attleboro, where he met his bride before doing maintenance work for Walmart.
Timmy was a gentle giant with a quick wit who enjoyed the simple things in life like listening to music, working on his computer and spending time near the ocean. His best times were spent with his loving wife and family.
In addition to his wife, Micah, Timmy leaves behind his brother Peter and wife Tammy Begley of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. His in-laws, Edward and Gail Albertini of North Attleboro, brothers in-law Matthew and wife Stephanie Albertini of North Attleboro, Mark and wife Renee Albertini of Attleboro and sister in-law Marisa and husband Michael Bristol of North Attleboro. Timmy is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Chloe and Caleb Begley of Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Brielle and Luke Albertini and Brett Cloutier, all of North Attleboro. Timmy also left behind his very caring Uncle Ralph Perry and Mary Louise of Maine.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hour in celebration of his life on Monday, February 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home immediately after visitation at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Timmys family has asked for everyone to remember him by performing random acts of kindness.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020