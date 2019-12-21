|
Valerie D. Kishfy
1926 – 2019
Valerie D. (Desmarais) Kishfy, 93, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts, surrounded by her family, died peacefully on December 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Valerie was the wife of the late Anthony A. "Tony" Kishfy.
Born November 2, 1926 in Central Falls, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Denis) and Omer Desmarais, her two stepfathers were Arthur Martel and Antonio Laramee.
Valerie was employed as a secretary in the Attleboro School Department before her retirement.
She was a long time member of the St. Mary's Womens' Guild in Seekonk, Massachusetts. Valerie and her late husband were avid members of The Pearl Promenaders Square Dance Club, traveling to as far as Bermuda to participate in a square dancing event. She loved to line dance, garden, travel, and participate and volunteer in many activities at the Rehoboth Senior Center.
Valerie is survived by her daughters Christine (Kishfy) Allen of Seekonk and Rosalind (Kishfy) Amaral of Rehoboth. She was predeceased by her son Anthony W. "Tony" Kishfy of Seekonk. In addition to her grandchildren Matthew Allen and Jacquelyn Amaral, she leaves her brother Raymond S. Desmarais and his wife Claire of Coventry, Rhode Island, her sister-in-law Georgianna (Kishfy) Chaconas and her husband Peter of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA.
A funeral will be conducted on Saturday, December 28, at 9 a.m. from the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecilia Church (St. John Paul II Parish), 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket, RI. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI.
For directions or to send Valerie's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019