VALERIJA (RUSITS) KUCERIS , Nov. 10th of Plainville, MA. Daughter of the late Arvids & Virineja (Jermolajeus) Rusits. Beloved wife of the late Arijs Kuceris. Loving mother of Karl & his wife Donna Kuceris of Merrimac, NH, Erik & his wife Christine Kuceris of Norwood, MA, Ilga Kuceris of Springfield, VA and Inta & her husband Carl Blomquist of NC. Grandmother of Keith & Mathew Kuceris, Amy Garland, Julie Gray & Evan Blomquist. Great grandmother of Emma & Paige Garland and Noah & Brynn Kuceris. Sister of Erika Liebrich of RI and the late Olga Dinardi of Methuen. Also survived by many nieces & nephews.Valerija married her husband Arijs in Germany in December 1948. They later moved to America in April of 1951 and took up permanent residence in Massachusetts in 1959.Valerija was a late employee of Dunkin Donuts for 29 years and also worked at Mr. Donut and Mike's Donuts. She was also a hospital volunteer.Visiting hour will be on Tuesday, Nov. 17th from 10 - 11 am only at Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St, Jamaica Plain.DUE TO COVID-19 THE FUNERAL HOME IS RESTRICTED TO 10 PEOPLE BEING ALLOWED IN AT ONE TIME. EVERYONE ENTERING THE FUNERAL HOME MUST WEAR A MASK. ALL VISITORS NEED TO BE SOCIALLY DISTANCE INSIDE THE FUNERAL HOME AND OUTSIDE ON THE GROUNDS AS WELL. ALL VISITORS NEED TO EXIT THE BUILDING AFTER PAYING THEIR RESPECTS TO ALLOW FOR OTHERS TO ENTER. WE APPRECIATE YOUR SUPPORT DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME.Funeral Services will be private per family request.Interment at Gardens of Gethsemane, West Roxbury at 12:15pm. Family & friends invited. Masks are required.