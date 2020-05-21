MANSFIELD: Viola (O'Donnell) Lyle, after a very full and love filled life, she peacefully passed away to join her husband and waiting family on Friday, May 15, 2020. Viola Claire Lyle was born on October 3, 1925, the third of five children born to Thomas and Marie (Waters) O'Donnell of New Bedford, MA. Viola remained in New Bedford for the majority of her life, moving to Mansfield to be closer to family after the death of her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert F. Lyle. During their marriage, they raised a daughter, spoiled their grandsons, and enjoyed spending time with their extended family and friends. After moving to Mansfield, Viola continued her tradition by loving and spoiling the next generation, and in return was dearly loved by her great-grandchildren



Viola leaves a daughter Claire Riggs of Mansfield; 2 grandsons: Christopher (CJ) Lyle, his wife Kristen and their sons Robert and William, and Robert Castelluzzi and his children Nicholas and Jailyn; as well as her nieces: Susan Weertz of Michigan, JoAnn Byrn of Texas and Mae Morton of Pennsylvania; and her long time friend and neighbor Augusta Camara. She was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Santos of Michigan, and her brothers: Thomas and Frederick of Massachusetts and Joseph of New Mexico; and son-in-law Gerald Riggs.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local food bank or pantry of your choice

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store