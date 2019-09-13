|
|
VIRGINIA A. LAMBERT
North Attleboro – Virginia Ann (Davis) Lambert, 78, of 144 Broadway, died on Monday at Hope Hospice
and Palliative Care in Providence, RI surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Edward G. Lambert, Jr., to whom she was married for forty-two years.
Born in Brockton, MA on March 12, 1941, Virginia was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Charlotte P. (Fountain) Davis.
A resident of Mansfield for twenty-four years, she graduated from Mansfield High School in 1959. Virginia earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Bridgewater State College in 1963, and then taught third grade at the Kennedy School in Brockton from 1963 until 1968. After taking time to raise her children, she returned to the classroom in 1984 as a substitute teacher, a role in which she served the children of North Attleboro and Plainville for three decades.
Virginia was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in North Attleboro, where she also served as a eucharistic minister in the 1980s and 1990s.
Virginia is survived by her three sons and their wives: Paul E. Lambert, Sr., and Elizabeth A. Lambert of Worcester, John R. Lambert and Stephanie Shores Lambert of Holden, and Neil A. Lambert and Andrea L. Wheeler of North Attleboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert Mark Davis and Pamela K. Davis of Marion; a sister-in-law, Pauline E. Billingkoff of North Attleboro; a brother-in-law, James A. Lambert of Homestead, Fla.; five grandchildren: Paul Jr., Caroline, Christopher, Matthew, and Abigail; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. The funeral will take place from the funeral home on Monday, September 16, at 9:00 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Home and Hospice Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019