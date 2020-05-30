Virginia Archard, 95, of Attleboro, MA, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ronald Archard. Born in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Madelyn (Elwell) Gough. Virginia lived in Attleboro until she moved to Cape Cod, settling in South Yarmouth in 1982. She then returned to Attleboro in 2009, residing in Christopher Heights. She is survived by two sons, Scott and David Archard. She also leaves two grandsons Timothy and Sean Archard and a great granddaughter, Madison. The funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket, www.ONeillFuneralHomes.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 30, 2020.