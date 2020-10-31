1/1
Virginia (Ginny) Kiff
1925 - 2020
ATTLEBORO - Virginia (Ginny) Kiff, 95, of Attleboro, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Attleboro where she had been a resident the last three and half years. She was the wife of the late Earl Kiff.
Virginia was born in 1925 and raised in Attleboro, MA. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Harriet Tuttle. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Kiff MD.
Virginia was a 1943 graduate of Attleboro High School and graduate of UMass Class of 1947. She lived in Attleboro for most of her life.
Virginia worked in the Trust Department of the Attleboro Trust Company and successors. Upon retirement she did volunteer work at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for several years.
She was an avid bridge player and had weekly bridge games at Life Care until the Covid-19 scare prevented the game from continuing. Virginia loved to listen and watch opera, either live or on PBS. She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed traveling to Bermuda and Maine, making several trips over the years. Virginia also loved visiting her son and daughter when they were living away.
She leaves behind her son, Bill Kiff and his wife Ann of Granbury TX, plus many nieces, nephews, and their children.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St, Providence RI, 02903.
To send Virginia's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com


Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
