Rutland Town, VT - Virginia [Whalen] Petrie,98, a former longtime resident of Attleboro died Thursday evening September 26, 2019 at the Meadows in Rutland Town.
Virge was born in Attleboro on June 29, 1921 , the daughter of the late Nicholas D. and Vena S. Whalen. She graduated from Attleboro High School in 1939 and from Lasell Jr. College, class of 1941.
She married Raymond G. Petrie on February 14 ,1942 and he passed away on February 26,2001 after 59 years of marriage.
Virge and Ray were 50 year members of the Highland Country Club. She was the longtime secretary of the woman's golf association. Virge enjoyed dancing and the social life at Highland . She was also an avid golfer and other golf courses. Virge belonged to several bridge clubs and was also a contract bridge player. She enjoyed walking for many years in the Mortgage Hill neighborhood where she resided for over 70 years.
Virge also graduated from Katherine Gibb's Secretarial School and worked for the L.G. Balfour Co. She was also the corporate secretary for the N. D. Whalen Co. in the 1950's until it sold in 1962 to her aunt and uncle's business J. T. Healy and Son.
She is survived by her son Craig Petrie and his wife Pam of Rutland, Vermont.
Virge and Ray's cremains will be interred at a later date at St. Johns Cemetery, Attleboro, Mass.
Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home Rutland , Vermont.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019