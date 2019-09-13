|
|
Walter "Ace" Bernard Parker Jr., 93, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of Marianne E. (Reed) Parker, to whom he was married on June 3, 1951.
Born on June 3, 1926 in Dedham, MA, where he was raised and educated, Ace proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Coast Guard and was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Bisbee.
Ace then served his community of Dedham as a Firefighter for six years, as he did for another six years in California, before working as a Truck Driver for Bird & Son in East Walpole, MA for twenty-five years before retiring. He was a longtime member of Union and Teamsters Local #25 and Local #379.
A resident of North Attleboro for the past twenty-two years, he previously lived in Foxboro, where he had attended St. Mary's Church.
A warm, outgoing and caring man, he was a true sports enthusiast, especially enjoying rooting for the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins, and proudly attended as many of his grandchildren's sporting events as possible. Ace enjoyed traveling in his motorhome and was a genuine NASCAR fanatic.
In addition to his wife, Marianne, he leaves his beloved children: Katherine Parker Bartucca and her husband, Michael Bartucca, of North Attleboro; and Daniel Parker of North Attleboro. He was the loving father of the late Walter B. Parker III, who died in 2018. Ace was the proud and adoring grandfather of nine grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, and was predeceased by his grandson, Jeffrey Parker, and his great-granddaughter, Kailey Parker. He was the dear brother of Robert "Bob" E. Parker of Attleboro; the late Alice Trask, the late Winifred Hanson, and the late Donald Parker. He leaves many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Ace by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Service with Military Honors on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Graveside Services with Full Military Honors will follow the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ace to either the Jeff Parker Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Citizens Bank, 377 Chauncy Street, Mansfield, MA 02048 or to the Mark E. Vandette Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 2611, Attleboro Falls, MA 02763.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019