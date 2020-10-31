1/
Walter Francis McGourty
Walter Francis McGourty, 75, of Boca Raton, FL passed away October 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Vanna, of 52 years, loving sons; Scott (Melissa,) Paul, grandchildren; Hunter and Amy Grace. Walter enjoyed reading and watching sports especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. In his younger years, he enjoyed dancing and his job as a heavy machine operator including front end loaders and cranes. Walter will always be remembered for integrity, hard work ethic, and his dedication to his family. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, 11:00am Advent Lutheran Church, Boca Raton. Professional arrangements by:Gary Panoch Funeral Home,Boca Raton, FL 561-997-8580 www.gpanochfunerals.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
6140 N. Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(561) 997-8580
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear about Walter. I have really enjoyed my time with Walter and Vanna over the past few years and was looking forward to seeing him and Vanna very soon. He was a special man that love his wife, the kids and grandkids. He talked about them every time we were together. Heaven has gained a special Angel.
Colleen Rittenhouse
Friend
