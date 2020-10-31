Walter Francis McGourty, 75, of Boca Raton, FL passed away October 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Vanna, of 52 years, loving sons; Scott (Melissa,) Paul, grandchildren; Hunter and Amy Grace. Walter enjoyed reading and watching sports especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. In his younger years, he enjoyed dancing and his job as a heavy machine operator including front end loaders and cranes. Walter will always be remembered for integrity, hard work ethic, and his dedication to his family. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, 11:00am Advent Lutheran Church, Boca Raton. Professional arrangements by:Gary Panoch Funeral Home,Boca Raton, FL 561-997-8580 www.gpanochfunerals.com