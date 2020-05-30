Walter Jordan
1953 - 2020
CUMBERLAND, RI – Walter Jordan, 66, of Cumberland, RI passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.
Born on November 15, 1953 in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Mabel (Pond) Jordan.
Walter grew up in North Attleboro and was a graduate of North Attleboro High School.
He worked as a machinist for Byrd Machine in Walpole for over 25 years. Walter most recently worked as a security guard at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
Walter was long time member of the North Attleboro Elks Lodge #1011. He was an avid New England sports fan and he enjoyed kayaking, beach activities and spending time with his large extended family.
He is survived by his sister, Diana Bradshaw of Attleboro; two brothers, Steven Jordan of Attleboro and Cliffy Jordan of Attleboro; his nephews, Ron Charette of Attleboro, Paul Charette of Worcester, Scott Charette of Attleboro and P.J. Charette of Cumberland, RI; his nieces, Megan Jordan of Attleboro, Danielle Jordan of Medway, Ebonee Doucher of Douglas and Chantelle Feley of East Providence, RI; his two uncles, Eugene Pond of Medway and Clifford Pond of Milford; a grand nephew, Brandon Charette of Blackstone and 11 great nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Linda Sigman.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's name may be made to the American Heart Association: American Heart Association, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or directly at https://www2.heart.org/
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Walter's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com




Published in Sun Chronicle on May 30, 2020.
