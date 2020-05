CUMBERLAND, RI – Walter Jordan, 66, of Cumberland, RI passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.Born on November 15, 1953 in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Mabel (Pond) Jordan.Walter grew up in North Attleboro and was a graduate of North Attleboro High School.He worked as a machinist for Byrd Machine in Walpole for over 25 years. Walter most recently worked as a security guard at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.Walter was long time member of the North Attleboro Elks Lodge #1011. He was an avid New England sports fan and he enjoyed kayaking, beach activities and spending time with his large extended family.He is survived by his sister, Diana Bradshaw of Attleboro; two brothers, Steven Jordan of Attleboro and Cliffy Jordan of Attleboro; his nephews, Ron Charette of Attleboro, Paul Charette of Worcester, Scott Charette of Attleboro and P.J. Charette of Cumberland, RI; his nieces, Megan Jordan of Attleboro, Danielle Jordan of Medway, Ebonee Doucher of Douglas and Chantelle Feley of East Providence, RI; his two uncles, Eugene Pond of Medway and Clifford Pond of Milford; a grand nephew, Brandon Charette of Blackstone and 11 great nieces and nephews.He was the brother of the late Linda Sigman.A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's name may be made to the American Heart Association American Heart Association , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or directly at https://www2.heart.org/ Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.To send Walter's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com