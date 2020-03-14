|
Walter Leo Stanford Jr., 81, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. He was the husband of Sandra Lee Pritchard whom he married on October 20th 1962 in Mansfield, MA.
Leo was born in Brockton, MA to Walter Leo (Red) Stanford Sr. and Virginia Marie (Girlie) Noonan on Nov.5 1938.
He went to school in Mansfield, MA and Coyle High School in Taunton, MA. . He studied at Northeastern University in Boston, MA and later at Roger Williams University in Bristol, RI where he earned degrees in Physics and Business Management.
Leo worked for the Foxboro Co. in Foxboro, MA as an Engineer and spent 34 years at the Northrop Corporation in Norwood, MA where he was a Plant Manager for a number of Northrop facilities.
Leo served in the United States Air Force and spent four years in Germany as an early warning radar technician. After Leo retired, he remained very busy volunteering and sharing his expertise at Marine Biological Labs in Woods Hole, MA, on the board of United Way of Cape Cod, MA, and served with Senior Americorps. When Leo moved to Bradenton, FL 15 years ago he remained very active with meals on wheels and Manatee Village Historical Park.
Leo had many passions in life hunting, bass fishing, boating, and collecting clocks. Leo's biggest passion in life was his family and his sense of loyalty and honor. The love of his life was his wife of 57 years recently spending many happy times in Florida especially on Anna Maria Island. His sense of humor and love of people will be missed by those who loved him.
In addition to his spouse Sandra (Sandy) of Bradenton, FL Leo is survived by his son, John and spouse Karen Stanford of Jamestown, RI; his daughter, Michele and spouse Daniel White of Woonsocket, RI; his grandson, Sean Andrew Stanford of Jamestown, RI; his sister, Ellen and spouse (Jerry deceased) McCarthy of Plymouth, MA; brother, William and spouse (Dianne) Stanford of Brunswick, ME and his sister MaryAnn and spouse (Walter/Mac) MacInnis; Leo's sister-in-law, Carol and spouse (Bruce) O'Hara of Marston Mills, MA and many nieces and nephews and friends.
His son Andrew who passed away on January 6, 1994 preceded Leo in death.
The family of Leo Stanford wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of his many friends and relatives who have known and loved him for years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, North Attleboro, MA.
Memorials may be given to Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA in loving memory of Andy Stanford beloved son of Leo Stanford directly at http://www.childrenshospital.org/#
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020