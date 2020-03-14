Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Transfiguration of the Lord Parish - St. Mark Church
105 Stanley Street
Attleboro Falls, MA
View Map

Walter Leo Stanford Jr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Leo Stanford Jr. Notice
Walter Leo Stanford Jr., 81, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. He was the husband of Sandra Lee Pritchard whom he married on October 20th 1962 in Mansfield, MA.

Leo was born in Brockton, MA to Walter Leo (Red) Stanford Sr. and Virginia Marie (Girlie) Noonan on Nov.5 1938.

He went to school in Mansfield, MA and Coyle High School in Taunton, MA. . He studied at Northeastern University in Boston, MA and later at Roger Williams University in Bristol, RI where he earned degrees in Physics and Business Management.

Leo worked for the Foxboro Co. in Foxboro, MA as an Engineer and spent 34 years at the Northrop Corporation in Norwood, MA where he was a Plant Manager for a number of Northrop facilities.

Leo served in the United States Air Force and spent four years in Germany as an early warning radar technician. After Leo retired, he remained very busy volunteering and sharing his expertise at Marine Biological Labs in Woods Hole, MA, on the board of United Way of Cape Cod, MA, and served with Senior Americorps. When Leo moved to Bradenton, FL 15 years ago he remained very active with meals on wheels and Manatee Village Historical Park.

Leo had many passions in life hunting, bass fishing, boating, and collecting clocks. Leo's biggest passion in life was his family and his sense of loyalty and honor. The love of his life was his wife of 57 years recently spending many happy times in Florida especially on Anna Maria Island. His sense of humor and love of people will be missed by those who loved him.

In addition to his spouse Sandra (Sandy) of Bradenton, FL Leo is survived by his son, John and spouse Karen Stanford of Jamestown, RI; his daughter, Michele and spouse Daniel White of Woonsocket, RI; his grandson, Sean Andrew Stanford of Jamestown, RI; his sister, Ellen and spouse (Jerry deceased) McCarthy of Plymouth, MA; brother, William and spouse (Dianne) Stanford of Brunswick, ME and his sister MaryAnn and spouse (Walter/Mac) MacInnis; Leo's sister-in-law, Carol and spouse (Bruce) O'Hara of Marston Mills, MA and many nieces and nephews and friends.

His son Andrew who passed away on January 6, 1994 preceded Leo in death.

The family of Leo Stanford wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of his many friends and relatives who have known and loved him for years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, North Attleboro, MA.

Memorials may be given to Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA in loving memory of Andy Stanford beloved son of Leo Stanford directly at http://www.childrenshospital.org/#

To send Leo's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -