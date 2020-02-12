Home

Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Attleboro Falls, MA
Wayne D. Williams

Wayne D. Williams Notice
Wayne D. Williams, 79, of N. Attleboro, MA, died, peacefully, in his home on February 10th ,2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Deana Williams, of the late Veronica Williams and Ruth Williams.
Mr. Williams was born to the late Thomas & Estelle Williams of Harrisburg, PA. He survived his sister Susie, sister Carol and brother Donny.
He was the owner of G.I. Joe's Army Navy Store of North Attleboro for over 20 years and was proud to help veterans of the surrounding communities. He was an Army veteran who served in Babenhausen, Germany. He enjoyed listening to Roy Orbison, visiting friends in Germany, antiquing and fishing with family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Eric Williams of AZ and Joe Williams of North Attleboro and daughter, Vicki Williams of North Attleboro. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Alexander and Logan, stepchildren Christine LaMonte (Ricciardi), Alfred LaMonte, James LaMonte, the late Michelle LaMonte, Karyn Maconi (Nisbet) and 9 step grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, N. Attleboro, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. A burial will be held on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls, where he will be laid to rest beside the love of his life Deana.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Town of North Attleboro, Attn: Office of Veterans Affairs, 43 South Washington St., N. Attleboro, MA 02760.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
