Wayne Ross Hudson, 59
Wayne Ross Hudson, 59, of Norton, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Claire Marie (Reynolds) Hudson, whom he married on August 4, 1984.
Born on May 1, 1960 in Taunton, MA, he was the son of the late Kenneth "Knute" Hudson and the late Beverly (West) Hudson.
Raised and educated in Taunton, Wayne was the Head Custodian for the Norton Public School Department, where he had proudly worked for more than twenty years.
A resident of Norton since 1992, he previously lived in Attleboro, MA.
A warm, outgoing, and truly gregarious man with a wonderful smile, he loved cooking, socializing, camping at Ellis-Haven Campground in Plymouth, MA, and baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox. More than anything, he deeply cherished being with his family, who were the center of his life.
In addition to his wife, Claire, Wayne leaves his loving daughter, C. Marie Genitti, and her husband, Richard Paul Genitti, of Norton. He was the father of the late Kenneth Wayne Conrad Jr. and the late Kevin Joseph Conrad. Wayne was the proud and adoring grandfather of nine grandchildren, and the brother of Deborah Dubac, Richard Hudson and Scott Hudson, all of Taunton. He was predeceased by his siblings: the late Michele Benson and the late William Hudson. He leaves his extended family and many dear friends.
Visitation and funeral services for Wayne have respectfully been omitted.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Wayne to the / , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
