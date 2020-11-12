

Wendy Lee Haraldsen (Everett), 63, of Southport, NC, passed away on November 2, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.







She was born to Donald and June Everett on May 3, 1957, in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Wendy graduated from King Philip High School in 1975 and received a degree in dental assisting from Northeastern University.





She married Paul Haraldsen, her high school sweetheart, in 1976, and they lived together in Massachusetts, New York, Kansas, Virginia, Germany, and finally settled near the beaches in North Carolina. Wendy is survived by her husband Paul and their three children and spouses: Kyle and Maryann Haraldsen, of Woburn, MA; Kristopher and Erica Haraldsen, of Millbury, MA; and Courtney and David Hagemeier, of Burke, VA. She is also survived by five grandchildren Rachael, Dylan, Shelby, Sophia, and Maxwell. Wendy will be missed by her surviving mother and siblings; June Ostrander, Donald Everett, Patricia Clarke, and Linda Baressi.







Wendy was a beautiful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lover of games and competitions of all kinds including being; a "whiz with word games," a card shark, and a brilliant bowler. She passed her appreciation of games to her children and grandchildren. Wendy was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.





A celebration of life is being planned for next year in both North Carolina and Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers for the family, please consider a donation to SECU LifeCare Hospice House of Bolivia, NC in her honor

