Wendy-Lou Kastrenos
1943 - 2020
Wendy-Lou Kastrenos, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her home in Foxboro after a brief illness surrounded by her children. She was the daughter of the late William and Wilhelmine (Heuer) Dennis Jr. Wendy was born in Englewood, NJ on July 28, 1943 and was a graduate of Scituate High School. She received her nursing diploma from Quincy College and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Curry College.
She and her husband, Charles, were married at the St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church in Peabody in 1971. She has been a Foxboro resident for over 40 years.
Wendy was a registered nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital for 43 years, working in patient care and supervision.
She was a member of St. Gregory The Theologian Church in Mansfield where she was a member of the Philoptochos Society. She was also a trustee of the Hellenic Women's Benevolent Association. She was a member of the Foxboro Historical Society. She was active at the Foxboro Senior Center and was a member of the Serenading Seniors. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Beloved wife of the late Charles Kastrenos. Devoted mother of Laura Murray and her husband Alastair of Christchurch, New Zealand, Elaine Gunsolley and her husband Shawn of Charlotte, NC, and James Kastrenos and his wife Lauren of North Attleboro. Loving grandmother of Grayson and Abigail Gunsolley and Athena Murray. Sister of the late Winifred and Donald Pattison, and Wilhelmine (Billie) and Donald Oakes.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, August 16th from 2p-5pm at the Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro. Funeral and burial will be private.
For additional information contact 508-543-5471. In lieu of a register, an online condolence can be left on the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Wendy's memory may be made to the Hellenic Women's Benevolent Association, 601 Sherman Street, Canton, MA 02021.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
