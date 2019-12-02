|
It is with sadness that the family of Wendy L. Weeks announces her passing on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 66.
Wendy was the daughter of the late Maurice R. & Winifred E. (Taylor) Weeks and was the sister of the late Roy R. Weeks & Suzanne, Scott B. Weeks & Karen, and Kristy L. Weeks. She leaves behind 2 sisters, Terrie L. Verzillo & Randy of Attleboro and Bonnie L. Laramee & Wayne of Coventry, RI. She leaves behind 2 brothers, Frank P. Weeks & Stephanie of Browns Mills, NJ and Mark K. Weeks & Lisa of Middletown, RI as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wendy grew up and was educated in Rehoboth Schools. She worked at various jobs throughout her life, her last being a CAD designer for Cherry & Webb in South Attleboro, MA. Due to health reasons, Wendy retired many years ago and from that time on, devoted herself to her mother and her little sister Kris….and as anyone who knew Wendy, her dogs. To the day she died, she would recant stories and get emotional about the absolute love of her life, her past dog Harley. She also adored her current dog, Opie, but he is more of a "challenge".
Visitation, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at the Sherman and Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main Street, Mansfield followed by a few words and memories commemorating her life at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Spring Brook Cemetery, 88 School Street in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Wendy's memory to the Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 592, Attleboro, MA 02703. https://faaspets.org/ways-to-help/donate/.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019