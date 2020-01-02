Home

Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Wilbur L. "Jack" McGown


1939 - 2019
Wilbur L. "Jack" McGown Notice
Wilbur L. "Jack" McGown, Jr., age 80, of North Attleboro, formerly of Mansfield, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Maxwell) McGown, to whom he was wed for fifty-nine years.

Born in Hinton, West Virginia on October 15, 1939, he was a loving son of the late Wilbur L., Sr. and Goldie H. (Haley) McGown.

Jack grew up in West Virginia and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. A longtime resident of Mansfield, he was the owner of the Accu-Graphic Co. in Mansfield, a business he operated in Mansfield for over twenty years before retiring.

A familiar face in the Mansfield community, Jack was a former member of the Mansfield Lions Club and a former Mansfield Pop Warner Football coach. He was an avid golfer and Patriots fan, a former member of the Foxborough Country Club and loved spending time amongst family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Karen J. Chiuve and her husband Ron of Charlestown, Shelley A. Grant and her husband Jimmy of Coventry, RI and Keith M. McGown of Attleboro, who was pre-deceased by his wife Martha. He was the cherished grandfather of Matthew, Sharon, Casey, Brian and Megan. He was the dear brother of Thomas McGown and his wife Jane of Maryland, Nellie Hudson of West Virginia and the late Phyllis Kelley, and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, January 6th at 10:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, January 5th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Mansfield Youth Football and Cheer, P.O. Box 92, Mansfield, MA 02048.

To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020
